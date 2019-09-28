RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:RMBL opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.97 million.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 34.6% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $437,000.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

