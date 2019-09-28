Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RUTH opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

