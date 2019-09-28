Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 322,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $87.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.