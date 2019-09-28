S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STBA. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

STBA opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S & T Bancorp news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

