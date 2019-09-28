Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,266 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 94,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 790,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,907. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

