Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 621.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $5,529,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 180,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $2,150,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SAFT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $102.63. 69,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,113. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

