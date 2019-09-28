SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $142.81 and last traded at $143.08, approximately 706,878 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 486,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.77.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 163.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,355,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,660,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,776,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,608,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 575,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

