salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $184.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.68.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,397.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,572 shares of company stock worth $46,061,423. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.26. 5,909,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,968. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

