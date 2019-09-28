SaluS Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. SaluS has a total market cap of $11.81 million and $1,247.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaluS has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.67 or 0.00142591 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,229.61 or 1.00673655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002030 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.