SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.