Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €45.38 ($52.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.39. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

