Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.18. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.