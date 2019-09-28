ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 508,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

