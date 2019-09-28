Scholtz & Company LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Joint worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $268.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.01. Joint Corp has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.