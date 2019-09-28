Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 4,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.