Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Cut by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after purchasing an additional 995,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 874,142 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 1,977,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,772. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

