SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,652. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Marchetti bought 10,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

