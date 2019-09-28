Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 6.4%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.04, approximately 1,104,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 749,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $9,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.