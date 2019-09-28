SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $14,200.00 and $342.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

