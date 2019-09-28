SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in SeaChange International by 91.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 151,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of SEAC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 370,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,559. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.