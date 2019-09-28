Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDRL shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 696.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 829,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,542. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Seadrill’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

