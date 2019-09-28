Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperformer rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,263. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1,022.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 391,863 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Semtech by 29.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

