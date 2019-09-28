Semux Price Tops $0.0909 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001126 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000210 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,842,036 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

