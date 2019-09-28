Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0045 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $879,079.00 and $12,594.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00192678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.01028281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

