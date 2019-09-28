SHIELD Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $289,546.00 and $118.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,184.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.02130025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.31 or 0.02792756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00678833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00703946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00500594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012288 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

