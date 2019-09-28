Short Interest in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Rises By 18.0%

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 864,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. ValuEngine raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,037,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,498,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,730,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 441,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

