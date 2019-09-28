Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Drops By 13.3%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,286,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576,021 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,387,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,493,000 after buying an additional 210,010 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

