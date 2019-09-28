Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Drops By 10.1%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after buying an additional 4,625,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,712,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after buying an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

