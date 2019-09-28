Short Interest in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Decreases By 30.7%

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 90.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.35%.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

