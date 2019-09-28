Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expands By 22.9%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.42. 554,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

