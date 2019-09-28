Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Drops By 13.4%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 5,140,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,811. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 196,319 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after buying an additional 602,666 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

