Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Increases By 6.8%

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

