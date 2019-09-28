Short Interest in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Grows By 22.5%

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 119,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,846,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,573. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

