Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Drops By 16.1%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. 284,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 101.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOR. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

