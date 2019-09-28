Short Interest in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Drops By 17.1%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 240.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enviva Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $168.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 371.83%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

