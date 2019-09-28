Short Interest in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Drops By 14.0%

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 800,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.42. 395,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $138.92.

Equity Lifestyle Properties’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, October 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.31%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,589,000 after acquiring an additional 912,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,523,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,564,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

