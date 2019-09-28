Short Interest in Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) Drops By 11.9%

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 867,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16. Futu has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Get Futu alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 38.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $11,112,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.