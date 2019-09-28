Short Interest in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Decreases By 10.6%

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 935,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

