Short Interest in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Drops By 26.9%

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 346,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GPRK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 68,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 71.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 439.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 27.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 101.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. GMP Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

