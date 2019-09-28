Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Drops By 9.7%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 53,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 344,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $196,677,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 607,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 14,845,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

