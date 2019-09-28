Short Interest in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rises By 13.0%

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $151,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,859.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.04. 1,017,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,505. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.