Short Interest in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Grows By 7.6%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,552,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,953.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.06% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWAY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

