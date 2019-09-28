Short Interest in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Decreases By 12.8%

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 299,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,702. Medpace has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

