Short Interest in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rises By 6.7%

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,598,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.