Short Interest in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Drops By 12.0%

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BPOP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 288,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,299. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. Popular has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,906,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Popular by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,426,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,864,000 after buying an additional 570,666 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Popular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,839,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Popular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 107,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Popular by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,029,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.