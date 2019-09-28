Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Declines By 29.9%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,704 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

NASDAQ:RGLS remained flat at $$0.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

