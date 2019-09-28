Short Interest in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Rises By 23.0%

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REXN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXN shares. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

