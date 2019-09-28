Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Drops By 12.9%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 319,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOHU. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 293,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $419.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

