Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Decreases By 19.2%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,564. The company has a market cap of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.65. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.50 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.