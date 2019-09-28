Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Decreases By 13.2%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SYKE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 107,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,331. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,636,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. Sidoti cut their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

